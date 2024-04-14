Maidaan Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn starrer sees growth in collection, mints THIS much on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Looks like 2024 is the year for Ajay Devgn with back-to-back films. After Shaitaan, his latest release Maidaan is doing great at the box office. The film is going steady with each passing day and has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. According to a report in Sacnilk, Maidaan earned around Rs 5 crore in India on the third day taking its total collection to Rs 15.6 crore.

As per Sacnilk.com, the sports biographical film minted just Rs 2.75 crore on Friday, taking the total collections to Rs 9.85 crore after two days of its theatrical release. Maidaan had an overall 19.65 % Occupancy in Hindi on April 13.

Maidaan Day 3 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 9.12%

Afternoon Shows: 19.29%

Evening Shows: 21.02%

Night Shows: 29.18%

The sports drama film is based on the golden era of Indian football. It is directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindranath Sharma. South actress Keerthy Suresh is seen in the lead role with Ajay Devgn in the film. Apart from them, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and well-known Bengali actor Rudra Neeta Ghosh can also be seen in the field. This film was produced by Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor.

India TV's Sakshi Verma wrote in her review, "Maidaan featuring Ajay Devgn in mostly every scene has a lot of him. And the actor carries the film on his shoulder with sheer spirit, brilliant performance, and 'those eyes chico'. In certain scenes, you would want a shed a tear for him and in the next moment you would get goosebumps with his stunning portrayal of Sayed Abdul Rahim. What less do you expect from a three-time National Award-winning actor?

"Our country has been known for cricket and hockey since early times, although there came a time when Indian football was called the 'Brazil of Asia'. This was possible only because of Syed Abdul Rahim and his team. Maidaan is a film about a man’s undying spirit and his rebellion from death."

Also Read: 'There's a lot...', Vikrant Massey wants to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra after success of 12th Fail

Also Read: Inspirational quotes by BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon