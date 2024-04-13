Inspirational quotes by BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB BTS leader and member RM

Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. The members are busy with their respective activities and looks like it's going to take a while, they take time for themselves to take a break. Here are a few quotes of his that will inspire you daily.

1. Even if you’re not perfect you’re limited edition.

2. Life is more beautiful knowing that we’ve taken a loan on death. Even light is treasured more when there is darkness

3. It’s great to be ambitious and aim for more and more to be happy in the future, as I’ve lived up until now, but I think it’s one of the nicest ways to live life if you know how to enjoy what is in the present.

4. Although youth can be beautiful, it can be short and wander off; like a shadow, it has a reckless danger to it.

5. You can be unhappy but still feel happy when with others.

6. I hope the tendency to belittle individuality or a person’s unique way of expression will change. I think how people do their hair or what they wear is up to their tastes.

7. I believe that there’s no improvement if you have an inferiority complex and victim mentality.

8. I think the biggest love is the love for oneself, so if you want to love others, you should love yourself first.

9. Life is a sculpture that you cast as you make mistakes and learn from them.

10. We all have the galaxy within our hearts.

