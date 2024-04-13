Anjum Fakih, best known for Kundali Bhagya hospitalised, shares update on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih always remains in the headlines for her personal life. The actress who is best known for her role in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya is admitted to the hospital. Anjum Fakih took to social media to share updates and shared a few pictures as well.

The actress shared a selfie from the hospital and asked her fans is she can make it. In the end, Anjum can be seen posing a question about the mercury retrograde and wonders if it can stop. In another picture, she had a drip in the vein of his hand. The actress wrote, ''CAN I MAKE IT TO THE DUNE PART 3 ? НА НА НА, I CAN BE "LISTEN AL GARIB.'' JOKES APART, SMALL SURGERY, WENT WELL... ALL GOOD HERE! ALSO CAN THIS MERCURY STOP BEING RETROGRADING.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAnjum Fakih health update

TV actress Anjum Fakih was last seen in Zee TV's show 'Kundali Bhagya'. However, the actress took a break from the show for some time and was seen in the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. According to the report in Times of India, the actress recently broke up with her boyfriend Rohit Jadhav. This couple dated for the last 2 years.

Apart from Kundali Bhagya, Anjum Fakih has also featured in Mahi Way, Tere Sheher Mein, Time Machine, Devanshi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Dabangiii- Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi".

Also Read: Divya Bharti's 'Rang' co-star makes SHOCKING revelations about actress' untimely death

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor heaps praises on Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, calls it 'well made well performed film'