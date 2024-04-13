Divya Bharti's 'Rang' co-star makes SHOCKING revelations about actress' untimely death

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Divya Bharti with co-star Kamal Sadanah

Bollywood’s emerging actress Divya Bharti left the world at the tender age of 19. The actress shot to fame after her Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Deewana. She had done only a handful of roles in the industry but is remembered as one of the finest actresses in the industry. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Divya Bharti's co-star Kamal Sadanah made shocking revelations. Let's delve into a few details.

In the interview, Kamal Sadanah spoke about the difficult time Divya Bharti's death reports, he said, "It (Divya’s death news) was very tough. It was really sad. She was one of the most talented actresses and great fun to work with.” He also recalled how Divya Bharti used to imitate actress Sridevi and he used to tell her, "You can't do that in public, in addition, he said, "She was so funny and it was very shocking news and I had just finished shooting with her. I said, 'How is this possible? This is not a natural way to go."

Kamal Sadanah also mentioned the actual reason behind Divya Bharti's untimely death. He said, "My belief was she had a couple of drinks at the time and she was just farting around. I think she was in that energy and she slipped. I truly believe it was just an accident. He further said, "I mean I was just shooting with her you know till a few days before and she was fine. There were no problems with her. She has great films which she has completed. She had her whole lineup of films she was signed for".

For the unversed, Kamal Sadanah and Divya Bharati have featured in a 1993 film titled Rang. The film is the story of the father of two girls who finds himself in a difficult situation when he finds out that the man Pooja admires is in love with his other daughter, Kajol. Rang also starred Bindu, Jeetendra, Ayesha Jhulka, Amrita Singh and Arun Bakshi among others.

Divya died on April 5, 1993, after she met with a tragic incident and fell off her balcony drunk state. And that time, Divya was working om the film Laadla. Divya, was just 18 years old when she decided to marry Sajid. Her father Om Prakash Bharti came to know about their marriage months later. Divya was counted as one of the most popular actresses of that time, but unfortunately, she died at the age of 19. Divya Bharti was married to film producer Sajid Nadiadwala. After Divya's death, Sajid Nadiadwala married Warda Khan in the year 2000.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor heaps praises on Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, calls it 'well made well performed film'

Also Read: Watched Amar Singh Chamkila? Here are 5 best films directed by Imtiaz Ali