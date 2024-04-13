Shahid Kapoor heaps praises on Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, calls it 'well made well performed film'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya alongside Kriti Sanon.

After Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan, actor Shahid Kapoor heaped praises for Ajay Devgn's latest offering, Maidaan. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Shahid shared the movie's poster, reviewing Maidaan and wrote, "Really enjoyed watching Maidaan today. Such a well made well performed film. Go watch it guys. This is a genuine candid post you all. Good films deserve to be seen. All the best to the entire team."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram Stories.

Before Shahid, others including Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan also took to their Instagram Stories to share their opinion about the film. Karan Johar wrote, "Have heard the most incredible things about MAIDAAN!! I also can't wait to watch what is universally touted as @ajaydevgn's career best performance! @iamitrsharma @boney.kapoor @zeestudiosofficial."

Varun Dhawan also gave a shout-out to the film while expressing his eagerness to watch it after wrapping the shoot for Baby John. "Hearing such incredible stuff about this film and the performances specially the last 30 minutes booking my tickets today," the actor penned on his IG stories.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim in the film. The movie also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Maidaan Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for Ajay Devgn-starrer worte, ''Our country has been known for cricket and hockey since early times, although there came a time when Indian football was called the 'Brazil of Asia'. This was possible only because of Syed Abdul Rahim and his team. Maidaan is a film about a man’s undying spirit and his rebellion from death. The film can seem a bit stretched at places. The Bengali usage can be foreign for some. Ajay Devgn's Hyderabadi accent is only limited to just saying 'Miyaan'. There are too much of cigarettes in too. Given that the filmmaker wanted to show a reason for Rahim's condition, but from the Football Federation scenes to the Hyderabad house scenes, the smoking could have been easily cut out at several places. Despite all the flaws, Maidaan is one of the finest sports films made in India.''

(With ANI inputs)

