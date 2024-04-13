Anupam Kher remembers late actor Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary, says 'Your memory is infectious!'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER Satish Kaushik passed last year in March.

Satish Kaushik, one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema, passed away last year on March 9. The news of his death came as a shock to his fans and friends in the film fraternity. However, one such friend of the late actor regularly remembers him on social media by sharing unseen pictures and videos. On the occasion of Satish Kaushik's 68th birth anniversary veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a special post for his friend and and said that he misses his 'physical presence, phone calls, cribbing, and thier gossip sessions.'

Check out the post:

The post features a video containing several unseen pictures of the late actor and Anupam Kher with him. Wishing Satish on his birthday, Anupam also penned down a long note and wrote, ''Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness where ever you. For me you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious!''

In the post, he also shared an update about his upcoming directorial project and added, ''An update about #TanviTheGreat- we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touch wood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad one I have kept aside. I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions and your unbelievable sense of humour! Will always love you.''

For the unversed, Satish Kaushik passed away last year, a day after celebrating the festival of Holi in Gurugram. The actor complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The postmortem report of Satish Kaushik has revealed that the sudden demise was caused due to a cardiac attack.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film sees MASSIVE drop on Day 2

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat's REUNION after 20-year feud steals spotlight: Here's how it all started