Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat's REUNION after 20-year feud steals spotlight: Here's how it all started

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat are making the headlines ever since the two were spotted together interacting and hugging each other at an event in Mumbai. It was the wedding reception of Anand Pandit's daughter on Thursday, which was a star-studded event. But why their meeting and greeting each other grabbed eyeballs of many? It is because the 'Murder' co-stars have been in loggerheads ever since they were shooting for the film in 2003-2004. So, let us take a breif look at what happened between Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat and why their unexpected reunion is the news of the day.

Here's what happened?

During the shoot of Murder (2004), Emraan and Mallika build some sort of 'misunderstanding' between them and they didn't speak to each other on the sets. Mallika even confessed this in an interview with Mandira Bedi a couple of years ago, wherein she called her fight with the actor as 'childish'.

A few after the release of Murder, Emraan was a part of Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. He came on the show with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. During the 'Rapid Fire' round, the actor was asked who is the best and worst kisser according to him. In reply, Emraan took the name of Jacqueline Fernandez as the 'best kisser' and Mallika Sherawat's name as the 'worst kisser'.

Not only this, he was asked to name things which he would find in actor's bedroom. On Mallika's name, Emraan answered ''An idiot's handbook to succeed in Hollywood.'' Following the episode of KWK, Mallika got enraged at being called a 'bad kisser' by Emraan and hit back at him in an interview saying that a snake she kissed in her film 'Hisss' was a better kisser than Emraan.

The feud between the two became the hot topic for many gossip columns until the 'Jannat' actor said that he did not hate Mallika, they just did not stay in touch after their film 'Murder'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan has many big projects in his kitty including Sanjay Gupta's directorial Shootout at Byculla, Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's Ground Zero and The Last Ride alongside Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Mallika will next be seen in Tumhari Pyari Savita alongside Rajat Sharma and VC Vadivudaiyan's directorial Nagamathi.

