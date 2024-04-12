Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film opens BIG on Eid, earns Rs 15.50 cr on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prithviraj Sukumar plays the lead antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, was finally released in cinemas on April 11, 2024, on the occasion of Eid. The festival has always brought attracted huge masses to theatres and this year was no exception. Despite being released alongside Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, BMCM managed to churn out big at the box office and minted Rs 15.50 crore on Day 1. As per Sacnilk.com, the film had an overall 30.35 per cent occupancy on Thursday, with a major contribution coming from the evening shows.

Trade analysts are predicting good business for BMCM on the extended weekend, i.e., Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The film is expected to cross Rs 50 crore mark easily with the help of mostly positive reviews from film critics as well as positive word-of-mouth.

BMCM Movie Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wrote, ''If you are attracted to Hollywood action films like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious, then this film is also made for you and you will be able to enjoy it ignoring the minor flaws. The work of the main three actors, including the antagonist, is fantastic. Female leads in the film looked quite weak, but their characters are not important enough to spoil your film experience. In such a situation, the film can definitely be watched once..''

More deets about the film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. On the leading ladies' front, BMCM features Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in key roles.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff deliver pure action and breathtaking thriller on screen

Also Read: Salman Khan gives GIFT to his fans on Eid, announces film with AR Murugadoss titled Sikandar