Salman Khan gives GIFT to his fans on Eid, announces film with AR Murugadoss titled Sikandar

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, superstar Salman Khan announced his next big project titled Sikandar. Earlier this year, the actor announced a film with ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss and on Thursday, he treated his fans with title poster of his upcoming release. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Salman Khan wished his fans on Eid and urged them to watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan this Eid and watch Sikandar on Eid in 2025.

As per the tweet, Salman Khan will be seen in the titular role and the film is produced by actor's good friend Sajid Nadiadwala. ''Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!'' Salman wrote in the caption.

Soon after Salman announced the film, fans of the actor started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''SIKANDAR An apt title to the SIKANDAR OF BOLLWOOD Both Prabhas and Bhaijaan Ruling Indian Cinema. All the Best to you Bhaijaan and Salman bhai fans for Sikandar from Prabhas fans. Will be a Massive Blockbuster.'' ''Bollywood ki All Time Rocords Break wali movie rahegi Sikandar..!!!!'' wrote another.

Meanwhile, two big films are released today in cinemas. On one hand is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the tutular roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist.

On the other hand, Maidaan is based on a true story and is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

