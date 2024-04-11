Eid Mubarak 2024: 5 Bollywood songs that will make your Eid al-Fitr celebrations grander

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS Check out popular Bollywood songs for Eid.

Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid-ul-Fitr, marks the joyous end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims across the globe. This year the festival is being celebrated on April 11, 2024, as Shawwal crescent moon sighting did not take place on Tuesday. Eid-ul-Fitr holds deep religious and cultural significance in Islam. To celebrate the festival with your loved ones, here are a few songs from Bollywood films that will surely make your celebrations even grander. Check them out.

Piya Haji Ali

The song is sung by AR Rahman and Kadar Ghulam Mustafa and is from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fiza. The song is also considered as one of the healing songs and is still loved by many.

Kun Faya Kun

One of the most popular songs from Rockstar (2011) is picturised on Ranbir Kapoor. The masterpiece is again from musical maestro AR Rahman and is among the favourite songs for the Sufi lovers.

Khwaja Mere Khwaja

The song is from Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Jodha Akbar. The devotional song is sung by AR Rahman himself that surely creates an atmosphere of spirituality.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri

The Qawwali song is from the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Sung by Adnani Sami, the song touches one's heart when one is in despair.

Wallah Re Wallah

The peppy number is from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Tees Maar Khan. Composed by Vishal and Shekhar, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravjiani, Raja Hasan, and Kamal Khan. It also stars Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

