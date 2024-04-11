'Abhi bhi makeup mein hun': Aamir Khan's son Junaid spotted outside iconic Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Junaid Khan is the son of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid has been the talk of the town ever since he was spotted at his sister Ira Khan's wedding earlier this year. On Wednesday, Junaid was spotted outside the iconic Prithvi Theatre with makeup still on his face. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of Junaid on Instagram wherein he called it a 'big achievement' for the actor, who performed and played Shikhandi at the prestigious venue.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, Junaid can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and black-coloured shorts. He even posed for the paps and was heard saying, ''Abhi bhi makeup mein hun.'' Not only makeup but Junaid was also seen with kajal in his eyes.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after pictures and videos of Junaid went viral on social media, netizens were quick enough to express their views on his look in front of paparazzi. One user wrote, ''In the village, children are applied kajal like this.'' ''so simple and pure heart man,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Isko bhi apni atrangi family ki hwa lg gyi kya nhi to mujhe sbse decent lgta tha ye.'' For the unversed, Junaid was earlier seen at his sister Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare.

Earlier, as per a report by ANI, Junaid Khan made his debut as a theatre actor in director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’, a biting satire on the absurdity of war. Furthermore, the actor comes along with vast theatre experience.

Junaid had taken two years of training in theatre at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA and has been polishing his acting skills through theatre, for more than three years. Junaid had also been an assistant director on PK.

