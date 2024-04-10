Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan or Crew: Who will win extended Eid weekend? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Box office clash between Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Crew and Maidaan.

Occasion of Eid has always been special for Bollywood fans. Makers often choose to release their films on Eid to churn out big at the box office and the coming weekend is no exception. On April 11, 2024, two big releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, are all set to lock horns at the box office. The advance bookings for these films have already started, however, it is Kareena Kapoor-starrer Crew, which is reportedly ahead of the upcoming releases for Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Check out the latest figures of advace ticket sales:

As per online ticket booking portal, BookMyShow, moviegoers have booked nearly 1,600 tickets in the last hour. The name are similar for Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan as well. However, the Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's film Crew is in the lead with nearly 2,000 ticket bookings in the last hour. If this trend continues, it will be difficult for BMCM and Maidaan to make it big on its opening day.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist.

About Maidaan

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

About Crew

Crew is produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network, not only has three lead actresses but its star cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya; actress wears his name's necklace at Maidaan screening

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops ADORABLE pic of daughter Malti Marie's 'Rainy day shenanigans' | Take a look