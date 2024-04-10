CONFIRMED! Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya; actress wears his name's necklace at Maidaan screening

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Janhvi Kapoor attended Maidaan's special screening in Mumbai.

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday was spotted at the special screening of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan. She is often in news for her bold outfits and maintained figure but this time it was her customised necklace which caught attention of many. For the event, she wore an all-white pant-suit but it was her necklace with the name of her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya as 'Shiku' on it, which is making headlines. At the event, Janhvi was seen posing with her father Boney Kapoor, who produced Maidaan, and also with actor-brother Arjun Kapoor. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared a picture of Janhvi from the event, also featuring a zoomed click of her necklace. He captioned the post as, ''#JanhviKapoor flaunts rumored boyfriend #ShikharPahariya's ‘Shiku' necklace at Maidaan screening.''

Check it out:

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde. Both Shikhar and Janhvi are often seen hanging out with each other together. Not only this, Janhvi recently visited Tirumala temple along with Shikhar and Orry, where the actress was spotted wearing traditional outfit.

When Janhvi revealed Shikhu is always on her speed dial

In the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi talked about the three names who are always on her speed dial. In reply, she said, ''Papa, Khushu and Shiku.'' However, immediately after revealing the name she realised that she accidently took Shikhar's name.

Janhvi Kapoor on professional front

The 27-year-old actress will be seen in Devara: Part 1. This film will mark Janhvi's Telugu debut as an actor. And she will be seen sharing screen space with RRR actor Jr. NTR for the first time. Apart from this, she also has Ulajh opposite Gulshan Devaiah and Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

