'Live together before getting married!': Zeenat Aman's relationship advice for youth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zeenat Aman was last seen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer Panipat.

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is quite active on Instagram, has penned down a long note giving relationship tips for the young generation. On Instagram, she regularly keeps posting pictures of herself along with many infamous incidents from the film industry and her career. This time, Bollywood's evergreen diva recommended youth to live-in together before getting married. The snaps show Zeenat wearing a white and green floral shirt, and a white skirt. She is sitting in a garden and playing with her dog.

See the post:

Along with the pictures, she wrote, ''Two birds, one post! First, by popular demand, here's my madcap Lily having a caper in the garden this afternoon. Lily is a good ole desi dog rescued from the streets of Bombay. She is my darling shadow and the reason that I am a firm advocate of pet rescue and adoption.''

"On a different note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married," she said in the post.

When Zeenat gave the same advice to her sons, Azaan and Zahaan.

"This is the same advice l've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test," the post read.

"It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible? I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about "living in sin" but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?" she concluded her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Panipat, making a cameo appearance as Sakina Begum. It was released in 2019.

Also Read: Joker Folie a Deux Trailer OUT: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga set to cause mayhem in Gotham City

Also Read: Maidaan: Janhvi Kapoor to Priyamani, celebs attend special screening of Ajay Devgn-starrer | See pics