Joker Folie a Deux Trailer OUT: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga set to cause mayhem in Gotham City

Trailer of much-awaited Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker Folie a Deux is finally unveiled. Joaquin will be seen reprising his character of Arthur Fleck in the upcoming psychological thriller. Not only this, he will also be seen conspiring with Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga, to cause mayhem in the Gotham City. The trailer of Joker 2 begins Arkham Asylum, where Joker is locked up at the end of the previous film. In the next segment, Joker is seen focusing on Harley among a group of people, while he is being taken to his cell amid high security.

Watch the trailer:

''I’m nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have,” says Harley Quinn while miming shooting herself in the head with a finger gun in front of Joker. Next up, the duo are seen watching theatre and suddenly Harley tells Joker to ''get out of here.'' The two are then dancing in 'love' everywhere in Gotham City, be it rooftop of a high-rise building or on the streets. In the trailer, Joker is also heard saying that he is not alone anymore. The trailer concludes with Harley drawing a big 'Joker smile' on the glass with lipstick, following which Joker gives back his signature smile to her.

About Joker 2

The upcoming film is written by Scott Silver and Todd Phillips and is based on characters from DC Comics. Joker: Folie a Deux will hit the big screens on October 4 this year. This is the same date when the first film in the franchise was released in 2019.

Apart from Joaquin and Lady Gaga, the upcoming psychological thriller also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung and Harry Lawtey in supporting roles.

