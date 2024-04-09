Salman Khan sings Ranbir Kapoor's Animal song at Anant Ambani birthday bash | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE In a video Salman Khan can be spotted singing at Anant Ambani birthday bash

Anant Ambani, who was recently in the news for his pre-wedding function with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is again gathering the limelight. The birthday of Anant, the younger son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was celebrated a day before. In which Bollywood's mega superstar Salman Khan was also spotted. The latest video of Anant Ambani's birthday bash is going viral on social media, in which Salman is seen dancing with singer B Praak.

Salman steals the show at Anant's birthday bash

Salman Khan reached Jamnagar late at night for the pre-celebration of Anant Ambani's birthday. During this time, apart from him, singer B Praak was also present at this special function. Varinder Chawla has shared the latest video of this occasion on his official Instagram handle. In this video, you can see that B Praak is singing the song Saari Duniya Jala Denge from Ranbir Kapoor starrer mega blockbuster film Animal. Along with him, Salman Khan is also showing his singing skills. This latest video of Anant Ambani's pre-birthday celebration is going viral on the internet. Fans are also appreciating Salman's singing talent.

Salman also dominated the pre-wedding function

Earlier last month, at the beginning of March, at the pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Salman Khan wowed the crowd by dancing on the stage with his two friends from the industry and superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. All three set the stage on fire and their videos from Jamnagar are still the talk of the town.

On the work front

Salman Khan was last seen in YRF's Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi also featured along with Salman in this film. Now Salman will next be seen in AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala's next. He also has Boney Kapoor's Wanted 2 in the pipeline. Reportedly, the actor will not be seen in Karan Johar's Bull but he confirmed that Dabangg 4 will soon be made.

