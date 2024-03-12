Salman Khan teams up with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, film set for Eid 2025 release

Follow us on Image Source : X Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

After days of speculations about Salman Khan collaborating with AR Murugadoss, the actor has finally made an official announcement on his social media handles. Salman on Tuesday took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce that he is 'glad to join forces' with Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a 'very exciting film'.

See the post:

''Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025,'' Salman Khan in his post on X.

Along with the announcement, he also shared a picture featuring himself the director and the producer.

Here's how netizens reacted

Soon after the announcement went online, netizens expressed their excitement to the news. One user wrote, ''a Powerhouse Collaboration between the Biggest Bollywood star & one of the biggest South Indian directors. Perfect Combo. Expecting Huge promotions in the South too!! Best wishes to #SalmanKhan, the entire team, and his fans from #Prabhas fans.'' ''It's going to be the biggest comeback for both the hero and the director. All the best to Salman Bhai and his fans!'' wrote another.

A third user commented, ''Welcome back Tiger.''

Salman's other projects

The actor was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film was a massive commercial success at the box office.

However, the actor has not yet announced any future projects officially but as per IMDb, he will producing a couple of films. As per the portal, Salman is producing Remo D'Souza's directorial Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. He is also producing Arjun Panchal-starrer Angry Young Men and Beyond the Stars, featuring Disha Patani in important role.

