Maidaan: Janhvi Kapoor to Priyamani, celebs attend special screening of Ajay Devgn-starrer | See pics

Maidaan is all set to hit the big screens on April 11, on the occasion of Eid. A special screening of sports drama was organised in Mumbai on Tuesday, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. The star-studded event was graced by many B-town celebs including Ajay Devgn, Sanya Malhotra, Boney Kapoor, and a host of other celebrities. The event, held in anticipation of the film's release, saw a gathering of industry stalwarts, each expressing their enthusiasm for the inspiring tale depicted in the movie.

Veteran diva Shabana Azmi was spotted with her husband Javed Akhtar at the screening venue on April 9. Other celebrities who attended the screening include Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunny Kaushal.

Check out pics from the special screening:

About the film

The sports drama film is based on the golden era of Indian football. It is directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindranath Sharma. This film was produced by Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's father and veteran producer Boney Kapoor. Maidaan is also backed by Akash Chawla, Arunav Joy Sengupta, and Zee Studios. The film stars Ajay Devgn, and Priyamani in lead roles. Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh will also be seen in supporting roles. Maidaan will clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. Both the films will be released in theatres on April 10. The advance booking of the film has started a week before its release.

Maidaan Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for Maidaan wrote, ''Our country has been known for cricket and hockey since early times, although there came a time when Indian football was called the 'Brazil of Asia'. This was possible only because of Syed Abdul Rahim and his team. Maidaan is a film about a man’s undying spirit and his rebellion from death. The film can seem a bit stretched at places. The Bengali usage can be foreign for some. Ajay Devgn's Hyderabadi accent is only limited to just saying 'Miyaan'. There are too much of cigarettes in too. Given that the filmmaker wanted to show a reason for Rahim's condition, but from the Football Federation scenes to the Hyderabad house scenes, the smoking could have been easily cut out at several places. Despite all the flaws, Maidaan is one of the finest sports films made in India.''

