Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here's why Tiger Shroff PUNCHES Akshay Kumar | Watch funny video

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's fun banter continues on social media, ahead of their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's rease. Four days ahead of the film' release, Akshay and Tiger again shared a hilarious video of themselves wherein 'Chote Miyan' Tiger is seen demanding a mobile phone from 'Bade Miyan' Akshay. But, Akshay puts one condition before buying him a new phone. He says, ''chote, jab tak tu mera seena chauda nahi karega na, tab tak main tujhe koi phone vone nahi dilaunga (Chote, until you make me proud someday, I won't buy you anything).'' Watch the video to know what happened next.

See the video here:

Later, Tiger puches Akshay hard on the back, causing the latter's chest to stretch. Tiger then tells him, “Lo ab to seena chauda ho gaya.'' Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay captioned it as, ''Hamara toh aise hi chalta rahega par ab time aa gaya hai Chote screen se Bade parde pe aane ka…''

About the film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated for release on April 10 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The actioner will be releasing in cinemas on April 10, clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

