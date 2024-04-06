Snake Venom Case: Noida Police files 1,200-page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav among seven others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

In the latest development in the snake venom case, Noida Police has filed 1,200-page chargesheet against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav and seven others in the Surajpur court. Statements of 24 witnesses were also recorded in the chargesheet. Noida Police is collecting information about cases registered across the country including Noida and Gurugram. The report confirming snake venom from a Jaipur lab has also been included in the chargesheet. Snake venom case-related videos, call details and other electronic evidence were made the basis. Evidences has been put in the chargesheet regarding the sections of the NDPS Act imposed on Elvish Yadav.

In November last year, an FIR was registered against Elvish Yadav, and eight people including 5 snake charmers were arrested in the case. Recently, three people including Elvish Yadav were also arrested.

Last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. The PFA in its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organising rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes.

For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

Siddhartha Yadav aka Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber from Gurugram. Apart from winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, he is also known for his music videos and is quite popular among the youth.

