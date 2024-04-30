Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
  5. SC notice to Centre after 'ex-Muslim' woman moves court seeking secular succession law

Updated on: April 30, 2024 10:19 IST

SC notice to Centre after 'ex-Muslim' woman moves court seeking secular succession law

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre and asked the Attorney General to assist the court in the matter of an "ex-Muslim" woman, who moved the apex court seeking a secular succession law.

