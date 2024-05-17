BTS Controversy: Hybe and Ador's accusations of hostile takeovers, harrassment and embezzlement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS and NEW JEANS

BTS, the Korean boy band has taken the world by storm over the years. Also known as Bangtan Boys, BTS is hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons. The ongoing conflict between HYBE, led by Bang Si-hyuk and ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin is growing bigger day by day. With accusations of embezzlement and takeovers forcefully, all kinds of blame have been thrown at each other. Let's delve into the details of what exactly went wrong.

What is the reason behind the controversy?

The controversy began when HYBE accused Min Hee-jin of embezzlement and according to reports, she has even encouraged an employee to extract hundreds of millions of won. HYBE further accused that the employee kept on receiving payments from other advertisers, but never intended to inform the company. The controvery escalated more when HYBE accused ADOR of supporting the embezzled. In this mud-slinging action, worldwide sensation BTS were dragged into this. The allegations were denied that Big Hit Music, HYBE’s subsidiary, had manipulated music charts in favour of BTS.

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

BTS forayed into the global music market and led the Korean wave also known as the Hallyu wave into the United States for their single Mic Drop, which also garnered them Gold Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With time, BTS gained global recognition and now has a wave of ARMYs in several countries. They have produced several hits including Fake Love, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Idol, Butter, and Permission to Dance among other

New Jeans is a South Korean Girl Group. The group consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. They made their debut in 2022 and since then have catapulted their audience with their catchy and fast-paced music. Their popular songs include ETA, Hype Boy, GODS, Cookie, Super Shy, ASAP, Attention, Get Up, How Sweet, and God's Worlds Anthem.

