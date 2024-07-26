'It's all gone': Gurgaon man shares video of high-end cars submerged in water

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gurgaon man shares video of luxury cars submerged in water.

After a period of rain in Gurgaon, a resident alleges his luxury cars sustained damage. Yesterday, the resident, known on social media as Gajodhar Singh, posted a video of his Rs 83 lakh BMW M340i partially submerged in water.

He conveyed his distress and asked the authorities in Gurugram about the city's infrastructure. “I pay my taxes, I pay bills all to wake up one day to see my house, my BMW, Mercedes, i20 stranded and gone,” he wrote on Instagram. “No authorities or officials have shown up to fix the situation yet,” he wrote, adding that he felt “so broken” by the turn of events.

He tried to get a crane to lift his cars, but no crane would go into the deep water, according to Gajodhar Singh (not his real name). His video captures images of the flooded street outside his home in the affluent Sector 57 of Gurgaon.

To bring his plight to the local authorities' attention, he asked his followers to tag them and also wrote, “This ain't Mumbai or Bangalore, welcome to the metro city of India, Gurugram/Gurgaon.”

Soon after he posted the video, people started commenting on his post. One user wrote, "The fact that he is trying to be calm and handle the situation professionally...mad respect," while another one wrote, "Yeah, I think we deserve this, we throw garbage on the streets, clogging the drains, municipality is least interested in proactively cleaning the drains before monsoon. What else would we expect."

Another one wrote, "This ain't about where you live, it's across India. They're good at chasing votes and collecting taxes, but when it comes to actually doing their job, they're MIA. That’s how governance is in India."

