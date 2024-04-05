Rashmika Mandanna's FIRST look poster from Pushpa 2: The Rule UNVEILED on her 28th birthday | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : X Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the big screens on August 15, 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most-awaited flicks of 2024. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film is set to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024. The makers of Pushpa 2 earlier announced that they will be unveiled the film's first teaser on Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8. On Friday, they surprised the fans after they unveiled the first look poster of Rashmika from the film and wrote, ''Get ready for goosebumps stuff on April 8th.''

Check out the post:

In the poster, Rashmika showcases the bold look of Srivalli's character. The poster is also accompanied by a teaser release announced, which is scheduled to be unveiled on April 8.

Earlier, the makers announced the OTT release of Pushpa 2. This film will be released on Netflix. The OTT platform itself has given this information by sharing a post on its Instagram account. 'Soon Pushpa 2 will be coming on Netflix Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. In Malayalam and Kannada,' read the caption. However, the OTT release date of the film has not been decided yet.

About the film

Allu Arjun, under director Sukumar's guidance, reprises his role for the sequel, accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It is significant to note that the first part, Pushpa: The Rise earned around 360-373 crore at the world box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. The music is given by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. For the unversed, Pushpa 2 will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's much-awaited flick Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles.

Also Read: Family Star Twitter Review: Netizens call Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's film 'Cringe Star'

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan BLASTS paparazzi, questions 'What are these angles?'