Family Star Twitter Review: Netizens call Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's film 'Cringe Star'

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Family Star is finally released in theatres today, April 5, 2024. However, the film premiered in the US on April 4, a day before its release in India. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Since, the movie is finally released in cinemas, people who have watched the film are putting out their reviews on social media. So, we have listed down some of the reviews of Family Star, which will give you a brief idea about the film.

One user called Family Star, a 'Cringe Star' and wrote, ''Highly outdated 80s style of story & Mega Boring narration with Silly Scenes. VD-Mrunal No Chemistry. 2 Songs, Interval block & couple of fun scenes r gud in this close to 3Hrs running lengthy film. Zero Emotional Connect. WORST!''

Another user gave just one out of five star to the film.

Another one called Family Star, an average family drama. In his review, he wrote, ''1st half was decent but 2nd half has some unwanted scenes. Could have been better.''

There are even some of the people, who found the film 'entertaining' and praised VIjay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's chemistry in the film.

A user named Leo Dass wrote, ''Completed My Show #Familystar. Decent first half and Comedy worked well . VD Mrunal at her best A Good family track Movie, the Interval banger is Really ufff. Emotion works beautifully in the 2nd half that saves the movie!''

Another X user praised the lead actor's chemistry in the film and wrote, ''#FamilyStarReview 1st half good entertaining @TheDeverakonda and @mrunal0801 did best acting and both on screen chemistry is good.''

Praising the film's twists and storyline, another one wrote, ''A well narrated family entertainer with actual realities of every middle class families !!! Good interval twist and @TheDeverakonda's family presence is decent ! Ignore Some lagged scenes.''

