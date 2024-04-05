Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will earn Rs 1,100 cr worldwide, claims film's producer Vashu Bhagnani

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, is one of the highly-anticipated flicks of 2024. The film is releasing in cinemas on April 10, 2014, on the occasion of Eid. The film is set to clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan but BMCM's producer is confident about the film's business at the box office and claimed that the actioner will earn Rs 1,100 crore worldwide. A video of Jackky Bhagnani introducing himself as real-life 'Chote Miyan' and his father Vashu Bhagnani as 'Bade Miyan' is doing rounds on the internet.

Watch the viral video:

In the short clip, after Jackky introduces himself and his father as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' turns the camera toward Vashu Bhagnani, who confidently says that the upcoming film will earn Rs 1,100 crore worldwide. ''Chinta mat karo, Rs 1100 crore confirmed hai worldwide,'' Vashu says in the video. Reacting to it, Jackky concludes the video and says ''Tathasthu''.

It will be interesting to see how BMCM performs in the first week of its theatrical release. The film's business completely depends on its word-of-mouth, which will help it to survive in theatres for long. The last Bollywood film, which crossed Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide was Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

About the film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. The actioner will be releasing in cinemas on April 10, clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

