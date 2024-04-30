Will Mayank Yadav play today? Here's the latest injury update on LSG pacer ahead of MI clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mayank Yadav last played against GT on April 7.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host Mumbai Indians (MI) today in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams are facing each other for the first time and it is a crucial clash for them. The five-time champions can least afford losing a game from here on while LSG too are coming off a loss at home to Rajasthan Royals and anything less than a win can put them under pressure for the last leg of the league stage.

LSG have had their share of injuries during the season and the major one for last three weeks has been of speedster Mayank Yadav. The man played against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to pick six wickets in two matches and won the player of the match award. But he walked away with side strain after bowling just one over for 13 runs against Gujarat Titans.

Mayank made the headlines for clocking almost 157 kph with the ball and has been on the sidelines since April 7. However, ahead of the massive clash against MI, LSG assistant coach Morne Morkel gave an update on his injury hoping for him to be part of the side. Morkel informed that the 21-year-old has passed all the fitness tests hinting at his possible inclusion in the XI.

"Mayank is fit. He's passed all his fitness tests. Very excited to probably have him back and in the playing potential XII for tomorrow," Morkel said on the eve of the LSG vs MI clash to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This ia massive boost for KL Rahul and Co whose last two losses have come by seven and eight wickets defending totals in excess of 160. Clearly, Mayank's inclusion will boost their prospects especially in the middle overs.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka