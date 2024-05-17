CSK's record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of match 68 of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ruturaj Gaikwad shakes hands with the RCB captain Faf du Plessis.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are going to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 68th match of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 season and the outcome of the fixture will decide who will join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the play-offs.

The odds are in favour of CSK as they can still make it to the final four if the game gets washed out whereas for RCB, they need to win the game by a definite margin to go through.

A washout will give one point each to both CSK and RCB and that would be enough for the defending champions to make it to the final four.

CSK's IPL record vs RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have played 10 games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against RCB.

Notably, CSK have won five out of the 10 games that they have played against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy. RCB, on the other hand, have won four whereas one match couldn't yield a result.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 squad



Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma



Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 squad

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu