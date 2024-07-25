West Indies make a late squad change for third and final Test against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Akeem Jordan has been included in West Indies' Test squad for the third Test against England

West Indies have announced a late change in their squad for the ongoing Test series against England. Pacer Jeremiah Louis, who was included in the squad as a replacement for Kemar Roach, sustained an injury during the second Test against England at Trent Bridge, probably in the training and has been ruled out. Akeem Jordan has replaced Louis in the squad for the third and final Test match.

"Jeremiah Louis has been replaced in the West Indies Test squad by Akeem Jordan due to injury. Louis sustained a hamstring injury during the second Test at Trent Bridge and has been ruled out of the series," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter.) "Jordan has been in the UK and has joined up with the squad, taking part in training on Wednesday. Louis has remained with the squad for further treatment."

West Indies have lost both the Test matches so far but given there is another series set to begin in a week's time, the visitors will be keen not only to avoid a clean sweep but also to get some confidence ahead of hosting a strong team like South Africa.

The second Test at Edgbaston was another example of the talent the team possesses as they were able to take a first-innings lead but not strong enough to win the game as they collapsed from 61/0 to 143 all out while chasing 384 in the fourth innings.

England, on the other hand, might test out a couple of their young pacers with the series already in the bag. England are set to host Sri Lanka in August and have a couple of more Test assignments in 2024 and hence would want their bench strength to have enough games under the belt before taking on India and Australia next year.