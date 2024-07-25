MNR vs WEF, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Welsh Fire had an improved season in the Hundred last year but they'd want it to be even better and make it to the final this time around

Manchester Originals will commence their 2024 Hundred campaign at the Old Trafford against the Welsh Fire on Thursday, July 25. The Originals have been the runners-up in the last two editions and would want to go one better this time around, however, the potential absence of star batter and skipper Jos Buttler might be a huge blow to the Manchester outfit. Phil Salt is likely to stand-in for Buttler, but without him, the batting department looks short on quality options.

On the other hand, the Welsh Fire look to have all their basis covered once all their players are available. After a significant change in personnel last year, the Wales-based side came up with an improved show last year finishing fourth on the table. And with the batting order comprising of Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips and skipper Tom Abell, the Welsh outfit can literally blow out the opposition out of the waters on its day.

The bowling attack too isn't bad either with a versatile look to it and a weakened batting line-up for the Originals means the two-time runners-up will have a huge challenge on their hands. The Originals, however, do have a quality bowling line-up with Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir and Tom Hartley in the ranks and Sikandar Raza to support.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred 2024 Match 3, MNR vs WEF

Phil Salt, Stevie Eskinazi, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Glenn Phillips (vc), Sikandar Raza, Tom Abell, Paul Walter, Fazalhaq Farooqi (c), David Willey, Usama Mir, Jamie Overton

Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt (w/c), Max Holden, Wayne Madsen, Sikandar Raza, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir, Sonny Baker, Mitchell Stanley

Welsh Fire: Stephen Eskinazi, Jonny Bairstow (w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, Tom Abell(c), David Willey, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Little, Jake Ball