IPL 2024: How can CSK finish at second position in points table?

Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni? Only one of these players will be able to feature in the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face each other on Saturday (May 18) in the virtual knockout clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB have turned their season around dramatically with five wins on the trot and will have to beat CSK either by 18 runs or with 11 balls in hand in the chase to qualify for the playoffs. Their fans across the world are busy making the scenarios for their favourite team. But not many have identified that in all this, the five-time champions CSK can actually finish in the top two in the points table.

With all the focus on RCB and their qualification scenarios, let us now find out what CSK has to do make it to the playoffs and more so, in the top two to gain that extra chance of qualifying for the final.

1. How can CSK qualify for the playoffs?

This is a simple scenario for CSK. Win the match and seal their place in the top four.

CSK can still qualify even if they lose to RCB. In this case, they have to lose by a margin of less than 18 runs or if they bat first, they shouldn't let RCB chase the target with 11 or more balls remaining.

2. Can CSK finish league stage at second place?

Yes. CSK will have to beat RCB and then hope that Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals lose their respective matches to Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (May 19). If this happens, then CSK will finish at second place and face KKR in the first qualifier. RR and SRH will lock horns in the eliminator.

For now though, CSK will only be hoping to focus on what is in their hands and that will be to win their last league game against RCB.