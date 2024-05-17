RCB vs CSK - One of the most lopsided contests in IPL history; check head-to-head records

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are going to face Chennai Super Kings in a virtual knockout clash in the Indian Premier League 2024. The clash is all set to determine the final team securing a playoff berth in the tournament as three other teams have been confirmed.

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli is a subplot but this is the biggest eye-puller of the RCB vs CSK clashes. Two iconic cricketers, two fan-favourites, will probably go head-to-head for one final time in the history of the tournament with many speculating that this will be the CSK legend's last dance in IPL.

As these two take on each other for a fascinating battle, let's have a look at the head-to-head records of the two teams.

As much as it is a big rivalry in IPL, this face-off is one of the most lopsided ones in the tournament's history. CSK have mostly enjoyed an upper hand over RCB. Out of the 32 matches played by these two sides from 2008 onwards, the Super Kings have emerged victorious on 21 occasions, with the Bengaluru franchise managing 10 wins. Only one game turned out to be a no-result affair.

RCB vs CSK head-to-head in IPL:

Span: 2008-2024

Matches: 32

CSK won: 21

RCB won: 10

No result: 1

The most lopsided rivalry in IPL history (in terms of win percentage) is the MI vs KKR one with Mumbai being a bogey team for Kolkata. But the Knight Riders achieved a rare double over the five-time champions this year. Overall, MI enjoy a 23-11 record against KKR in 34 face-offs.

However, in terms of Win/Loss ratio, the CSK vs RCB rivalry is the most lopsided one. CSK's 21 wins to 10 losses put their W/L ratio to 2.100. MI have 23 wins to 11 losses vs KKR, making their W/L ratio to 2.090.

When RCB and CSK meet on May 18, it is set in stone that only one of them will proceed further. KKR, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed their spot in the last four. Only three teams have been officially knocked out ahead of the MI vs LSG clash in Mumbai.