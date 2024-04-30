Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at ISL semi-final match in Mumbai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at ISL semi-final match

Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in the headlines for several projects. The couple are not only busy with their upcoming projects but also busy attending to watch sports including cricket and football. The duo were seen having gala time cheering at the semi-final match of ISL (Indian Super League) in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor was all smiles as his football team, Mumbai City FC advanced to the final after winning against FC Goa. Pictures and videos of the couple are now going viral on social media.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on the field celebrating their team's win and even waving at the crowd. The actor was sporting a white and grey t-shirt with joggers. He accessorised it with a cap. At the same time, his wife Alia Bhatt exuded swag in a striped linen shirt and shorts and accessorised it with the cap. This is not the first time the couple have been spotted enjoying watching games. Ranbir Kapoor being a sports fanatic, has also been spotted at several cricket matches as well.

Fans too were excited to see their favourite duo having all fun. One user wrote, "Alia is looking absolutely gorgeous..She is looking like teenage girl.. Cute Jodi". Another user wrote, "No one can match the style of RK". "Them watching sports", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, wherein he will be playing the role of Lord Ram. The star cast will also include Sai Pallavi. He also has the sequel of Animal in the pipeline. Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office.

