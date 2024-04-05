Vijay Deverakonda calls his father his 'Family Star', says 'you will forever be my..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Family Star also features Mrunal Thakur.

South star Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram handle to share an emotional video featuring his old pictures of himself and his father. In the post, he even called his father his 'Family Star', ahead the release of his film on Friday. In the short clip shared by Vijay, he and his brother Anand can be seen with their father and mother. The video also features a text over it which reads, ''My Family Star…without you I wouldn’t be where I am today. From my first steps as a baby, to every step I take today, I know you are standing behind me and watching over me. You struggled so I never have to, you sacrificed your happiness so I can be happy.''

''You are my first best friend. You are my strength. You are my hero. If I ever hurt you or let you down, forgive me. Know that I love you. Making you proud will be my biggest success. You will forever be my Family Star,'' he further wrote.

See the video:

Sharing the video, the actor wrote in the caption, ''My hero. My Star. Life is full of highs and lows :) and I do not know what it holds in store. But i work everyday to make you proud and happy. I love you my Superstar. We made #FamilyStar to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who i made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family. Lots of love, Your man. Vijay.''

About Vijay's latest film, Family Star

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is released in cinemas today, April 5, 2024.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan BLASTS paparazzi, questions 'What are these angles?'