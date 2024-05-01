Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
Congress' fake videos propaganda to defame BJP during Lok Sabha elections exposed: Details

As Lok Sabha elections are underway in the nation, Congress, its leader and workers have been found indulging in circulating fake videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others to mislead people.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 0:07 IST
Congress circulating fake videos during Lok Sabha election
Image Source : SCREEENGRAB Congress circulating fake videos during Lok Sabha election campaign.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid the high-stakes Parliamentary elections, the Congress party has been actively involved in disseminating fabricated videos during the ongoing poll campaign. These fake videos, designed to manipulate public opinion, raise serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process due to the complicity of one of the main opposition parties.

Such actions undermine the democratic principles of transparency and fairness and attempt to mislead and sway public opinion through falsehood.

A fake video of Home Minister Amit Shah was spread by the Congress ecosystem in which he was seen saying that if BJP comes to power, then SC/ST/OBC reservation will be stopped. He was in fact saying that non-constitutional Muslim reservation will be stopped.

India Tv - Amit Shah, Lok Sabha elections 2024, fake news

Image Source : SCREENGRABAmit Shah fake video circulated on social media by the Telangana Congress amid Lok Sabha election campaign.

India Tv - Lok Sabha elections 2024, Amit Shah, fake video

Image Source : SCREEN GRABAmit Shah's fake video circulated on social media amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign.

India Tv - Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Image Source : SCREEN GRABAmit Shah's fake video circulated on social media amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign.

India Tv - Amit Shah, Lok Sabha elections 2024, Fake news

Image Source : SCREENGRABUnion Home Minister Amit Shah's fake video circulated by Hisar Congress sevadal.

India Tv - Amit Shah, Lok Sabha elections 2024, fake news

Image Source : SCREENGRABAmit Shah's fake video circulated by Gandhinagar Congress sevadal.

India Tv - Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Image Source : SCREEN GRABAmit Shah's fake video circulated on social media amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign by Jharkhand Congress.

India Tv - Amit Shah, Lok Sabha elections 2024

Image Source : SCREENGRABFake video of Amit Shah circulated on social media.

India Tv - Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Image Source : SCREEN GRABAmit Shah's fake video circulated on social media amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign by Jharkhand Congress.

India Tv - Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Image Source : SCREEN GRABAmit Shah's fake video circulated on social media amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign.

India Tv - Amit Shah, fake video, Congresss, Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Image Source : SCREENGRABAmit Shah's fake video being shared by Congress' Jayvardhan.

A doctored video of BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena was spread by Congress in which he was purportedly saying that if the Prime Minister crosses 400 seats, he will change the Constitution and also end reservation. He was in fact saying that this is a misinformation which is being spread by Congress, but this part was edited out.

India Tv - BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena, fake video, Jharkhand Congress

Image Source : SCREENGRABDoctored video of BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena spread on social media by Jharkhand Congress.

India Tv - Kirori Lal Meena, Fake video, Congress

Image Source : SCREENGRABKirori Lal Meena's fake video was circulated on X by a user Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

India Tv - Kirori Lal Meena, Fake video, Congress

Image Source : SCREENGRABDoctored video of BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena was circulated on X by one user Dr Udit Raj.

India Tv - Kirori Lal Meena, Fake video, Congress

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB BJP leader's Kirori Lal Meena's fake video shared on X handle by Congress' Murari Sharma.

A fake video of actor Ranveer Singh was spread by Congress ecosystem to show that he is saying PM Modi’s purpose is to celebrate our sad lives, unemployment, inflation.

India Tv - Lok Sabha elections 2024, Ranveer Singh, fake video

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Fake video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared on social media.

India Tv - Kirori Lal Meena, Fake video, Congress

Image Source : SCREENGRABBJP leader's Kirori Lal Meena's fake video was circulated by an X handle Siyaram Soni.

A fake video of actor Aamir Khan was spread in which he was seen promoting the Congress party and saying that all Indians have Rs 15 lakh, while warning people to stay safe from jumla promises. Later, Aamir Khan issued a clarification that he has never endorsed any political party.

India Tv - Lok Sabha Elections 2024, fake news

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Fake news about Aamir Khan on social media.

India Tv - Aamir Khan, fake news, Congress, Lok Sabha elections 2024

Image Source : SCREEN GRABAamir Khan's fake news being shared on X by a user Harish Meena.

Similarly, a fake video of actor Allu Arjun was spread to indicate he was campaigning for Congress, which was again actively spread by the party’s ecosystem.

India Tv - Allu Arjun, fake news, Congress, Lok Sabha elections 2024

Image Source : SCREEN GRABActor Allu Arjun's fake news being circulated on X by a user Mohammad Faizan Shaikh

India Tv - Allu Arjun, fake news, Congress, Lok Sabha elections 2024

Image Source : SCREEN GRABActor Allu Arjun's fake news circulated on social media by a user Maanav Malhotra.

India Tv - Allu Arjun, fake news, Congress, Lok Sabha elections 2024

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Actor Allu Arjun fake news circulated on social media by an X user Omveer Yadav.

ALSO READ | FIR against Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam Khan for 'vote jihad' appeal

