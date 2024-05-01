Congress' fake videos propaganda to defame BJP during Lok Sabha elections exposed: Details

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid the high-stakes Parliamentary elections, the Congress party has been actively involved in disseminating fabricated videos during the ongoing poll campaign. These fake videos, designed to manipulate public opinion, raise serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process due to the complicity of one of the main opposition parties.
Such actions undermine the democratic principles of transparency and fairness and attempt to mislead and sway public opinion through falsehood.
A fake video of Home Minister Amit Shah was spread by the Congress ecosystem in which he was seen saying that if BJP comes to power, then SC/ST/OBC reservation will be stopped. He was in fact saying that non-constitutional Muslim reservation will be stopped.
A doctored video of BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena was spread by Congress in which he was purportedly saying that if the Prime Minister crosses 400 seats, he will change the Constitution and also end reservation. He was in fact saying that this is a misinformation which is being spread by Congress, but this part was edited out.
A fake video of actor Ranveer Singh was spread by Congress ecosystem to show that he is saying PM Modi’s purpose is to celebrate our sad lives, unemployment, inflation.
A fake video of actor Aamir Khan was spread in which he was seen promoting the Congress party and saying that all Indians have Rs 15 lakh, while warning people to stay safe from jumla promises. Later, Aamir Khan issued a clarification that he has never endorsed any political party.
Similarly, a fake video of actor Allu Arjun was spread to indicate he was campaigning for Congress, which was again actively spread by the party’s ecosystem.