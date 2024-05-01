Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians penalised heavily after loss to Lucknow Super Giants

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined Hardik Pandya and his teammates who were a part of the playing XI, including the Impact Player Nuwan Thushara for maintaining a slow over rate in the 48th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"Mr Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on April 30, 2024," BCCI mentioned in a statement.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 24 Lac. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," BCCI added.

Hardik needs to be wary of the over-rate now as one more offence of a similar nature can get him banned for a game and that could add to the woes of Mumbai Indians who are already struggling in the tournament.

The five-time IPL champions lost their seventh game of the ongoing IPL edition on Tuesday (April 30) as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) reigned supreme at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Hardik pinpointed the early loss of wickets as the reason behind the four-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He also lauded Nehal Wadhera for his gritty 46-run knock.

"I think losing early wickets is tough to recover from and that's what we couldn't do it (recover) today," said Pandya during the post-match presentation.

"You still have to see the ball and hit. We just missed those balls and got out, that has been the kind of season we have had so far. I have always believed that you will be up and you'll be up, just that you got to give it your all. A lot of things to learn from this game. It has been fantastic. I think he (Nehal Wadhera) did last year as well, he couldn't get opportunities earlier (in the tournament) but he will play a lot of IPL and (represent) India eventually."