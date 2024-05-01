WhatsApp tests 'Recently Online' feature in iOS: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AP WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to further increase engagement on the platform. As per a report, the instant messaging app is testing the ‘Recently Online’ contact feature on the chat list. The feature will show users contacts who were online recently and are available for interaction. The feature is rolling out with the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS.

As per a report by WEBetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the ‘Recently Online’ feature to beta testers through the TestFlight beta Program. The feature is available on WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.9.10.71. The feature is currently available to some beta testers and will roll out to more people over the coming weeks.

As per the screenshot shared by the publication, the feature is accessible from the main contacts list. It doesn't show the comprehensive list of all current online contacts but gives a general overview of activity, helping users check who might be available for immediate interaction.

WhatsApp 'Recently Online' feature

WhatsApp previously rolled out a feature in the beta channel to suggest contacts to chat with. The new feature is a further improvement to this feature and will help users start a new conversation by providing them with information about the users who are currently online. This feature is already available in Android with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.14 update.

As per the report, the feature is built keeping privacy in mind and the users who have disabled their last seen and online status won't be available in the list.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has recently introduced passkey support for Android devices. This feature has now been extended to iOS devices as well. The feature is currently being rolled out and will be available to all users in the upcoming weeks. With this new feature, logging in will become faster and simpler. Users will no longer require OTPs from two-factor authentication to access their accounts.

