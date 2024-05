Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP manipulation, EVMs missing in Bengal polls Mamata Banerjee raised alarms about the sudden surge in poll percentages reported by the Election Commission’s latest figures. She cautioned against the reliability of the electoral process, citing the unexplained jump in voter turnout and the absence of several EVMs.

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal and leader of the Trinamool Congress, expressed concerns about potential electoral manipulation by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally in Farakka, Bengal. She highlighted the alarming disappearance of several Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), raising suspicions of foul play in the electoral process.