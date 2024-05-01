Manipur cops drove Kuki women to mob that paraded and raped them, claims CBI chargesheet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women in Manipur holding placards demanding justice for themselves.

In a shocking revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that Manipur Police personnel allegedly drove the two tribal women, who had sought refuge in their official vehicle, to a mob of approximately 1,000 rioters in Kangpokpi district. Following this, the women were subjected to a horrifying ordeal - stripped naked and paraded before being subjected to brutal gang rape amidst the violence in the region, the chargesheet added.

What does the chargesheet claim?

Further, the chargesheet mentioned that the mob also targeted a third woman, attempting to strip her as well, but was unsuccessful as she was clutching her granddaughter. She managed to escape after the group attacking her went towards the first two victims who were being tormented in the paddy fields. The victims sought the help of policemen present on the spot, but no help was extended to them, the chargesheet stated. One of the women, the wife of a war veteran, desperately asked the cops to drive them to a safe location but was allegedly told that “there was no key” of the car and didn’t provide any help.

The crime had occurred on May 4 last year - just a day after ethnic violence broke out between the Meiteis and the Kukis. However, it only came to light after videos began being circulated in the month of July. According to the CBI chargesheet filed against six accused and a report against a child in conflict with the law (CCL), the crime was brought before the Special CBI judge in Guwahati on October 16.

The document reveals that the mob numbered between 900-1,000 individuals, many of whom were armed with sophisticated weapons such as AK, SLR, INSAS, and other rifles. The mob not only chased the women but also ravaged their village, B Phainom in Kangpokpi district, by burning down all its houses after vandalising them, the CBI added.

Manipur violence

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

