Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Manipur witnesses a fresh spell of violence

A fresh incident of violence was reported in ethnic-strife-torn Manipur on Sunday Morning. According to the state police, a gun-battle broke out between village volunteers of the two warring communities in Imphal West district.

According to police, the incident took place as several dozens of armed men opened indiscriminate fire on Koutruk village in the periphery of Imphal Valley from the adjoining hills in Kangpokpi district.

(More details to be updated)