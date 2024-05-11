Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP, 'Who will be PM after Modi turns 75 next year?' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses press conference in Delhi.

In his first address to party workers and supporters after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court (SC) in the excise policy scam case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thar who will be their PM as Prime Minister Modi is turning 75 on September 17 this year.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "These people ask the I.N.D.I.A bloc who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75, on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September."

BJP to dispose UP CM Yogi Adityanath

"If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?," CM Kejriwal added.

PM Modi wants to crush AAP

"Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, spread over two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends. The Prime Minister wants to crush AAP. PM Modi himself believes that AAP is the one that will give future to the country," alleged Kejriwal at a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital.

CM Kejriwal visited the Hanuman temple and at Sri Navgrah Temple in the national capital and will hit the campaign trail addressing a mega roadshow later this evening at around 4:00 pm.

"I am coming straight from jail to you. It feels great to be with you after 50 days. I just went to Hanuman temple with my wife and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Bajrang Bali's blessings are on our party and us. It is by his grace that I am among you today," Kejriwal said.

"No one had expected that I would be out of jail amid the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said in his address, in which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Atishi, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj were present.

Interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal by SC

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister.

