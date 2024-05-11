Arjun Kapoor celebrates 12 years of his debut flick Ishaqzaade | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM SONG Ishaqzaade was a huge commercial success.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who made his acting debut in 2012 with Habib Faisal's directorial movie Ishaqzaade is celebrating 12 years of the romantic thriller. In the film, he portrayed the character of Parma Chauhan with shades of grey and now he is returning to the space of negative characters with the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial, Singham Again. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and reshared a couple of posts under the Stories section, celebrating 12 years of Ishaqzaade.

Check them here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram Stories.

He also shared a separate post on the platform and wrote, ''12 years of rebellion, 12 years of romance, 12 years of passion, 12 years of cherished memories, 12 years of Parma & Zoya’s love story…12 years of #Ishaqzaade''

Reflecting on the past, Arjun said, "Over the past 12 years, I've been fortunate to explore so many different characters and genres. Parma Chauhan from ‘Ishaqzaade’ was very different from who I am personally. He was violent, volatile, unpredictable and had an attitude where he didn’t give a damn for anyone or anything that came in his way.”

"For me, it was an amazing and unique experience to begin my journey playing this kind of character with these grey shades. Now, with Singham Again, I’m excited to portray an out-and-out villain. It feels like a continuation of where I began, yet a new phase of my career by portraying an antagonist. I look forward to seeing how the world reacts to the performance, especially since everyone was intrigued by the first look,'' he added.

For the unversed, Arjun will be seen in the negative role in Ajay Devgn's much-awaited flick of 2024, Singham Again. The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, is the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and the third in the 'Singham' franchise.

In the film, several actors will be seen reprising their roles from the previous instalments including Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni Kamat Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15 next year. However, several reports claiming the postponement of the film recently made rounds on the internet.

(With IANS inputs)