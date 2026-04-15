Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, 16 others convicted in BJP worker Yogesh Gowda murder case in Karnataka

Bengaluru:

In a major development in the 2016 murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Yogesh Gowda, a special court for elected representatives in Karnataka has convicted Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni along with 16 other accused. As per details, the court delivered its judgment on Wednesday and announced that the sentence will be pronounced on Thursday (April 16).

Court convicts 17 accused

The case was registered in 2016 under the limits of Dharwad Suburban Police Station. The verdict was delivered by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat, who also directed the CBI to take all convicted individuals into custody immediately.

The charges investigated by the CBI included sections 120B, 302, 217, 201, 143, 147 and 148 of the IPC read with section 149. Provisions of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act were also invoked. After announcing the convictions, the court adjourned the hearing to Wednesday for final sentencing.

Who is Vinay Kulkarni?

It is to be noted here that Vinay Kulkarni is a Congress MLA representing the Dharwad Assembly constituency. Considered close to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kulkarni managed to win the seat in the 2023 state elections even when a court had restricted his entry into the constituency. During the campaign, his wife and daughter canvassed for him in his absence. The CBI had arrested Kulkarni in November 2020 for his alleged involvement in the murder. He has repeatedly denied all charges against him.

Know about the case

It is worth noting that BJP district panchayat member Yogesh Gowda was murdered in June 2016 at a gym in Dharwad. In September 2019, the Karnataka government transferred the investigation to the CBI following demands for an impartial probe. During its investigation, the CBI filed several charge sheets against several accused.

ALSO READ: Woman smothers 13-year-old daughter, later dies by suicide in Bengaluru