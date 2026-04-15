Trump says Chinese President Jinping denies sending weapons to Iran | What we know so far

Washington:

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Chinese President Xi Jinping denied sending weapons to Iran. He also said in the Fox News interview that Xi Jinping issued the denial in a written response letter to Trump, after the US president wrote him following reports that surfaced about China supplying Iran with weapons for the war.

"I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that. And he wrote me a letter saying that, essentially, he's not doing that," Trump said. Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Beijing in early May.

Trump wrote in a social media post that China is "very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz." He added: "They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran." He seemed to suggest the two are linked.

The president had told an interviewer on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping had denied sending weapons to Iran. China's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly denied in recent days that the country is providing any form of military support to Iran.