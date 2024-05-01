Andhra Pradesh: TDP, BJP, JSP alliance releases election manifesto, promises 20 lakh jobs and skill census

Follow us on Image Source : PAWAN KALYAN (X) TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in Andhra Pradesh released its joint manifesto christened 'Praja Manifesto' for the upcoming polls.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in Andhra Pradesh released its joint manifesto christened 'Praja Manifesto' for the upcoming polls in the state, promising to offer Rs 1,500 monthly pension to eligible women. Addressing a press conference at Undavalli in Guntur on Tuesday (April 30), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K Pawan Kalyan and Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh released the joint manifesto of the TDP and JSP.

What TDP-BJP-JSP 'Praja Manifesto' offer to the common masses?

"Rs 1,500 will be given to women in the state monthly. With this, they will additionally receive Rs 18,000 yearly, which is 90,000 in 5 years, apart from this there is free bus travel for women on RTC buses," the manifesto said.

The Telugu Desam Party, Janasena and BJP combine also promised to offer Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth.

"There is a need to win the confidence of the youth towards the state. To gain that, we have announced 20 lakh jobs, in the next 5 years. Until they get employment, they will be provided with a Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance," the manifesto said.

The parties also said that through 'Thalliki Vandhanam' scheme, they will provide Rs 15,000 for every school-going child. The amount will be credited to the bank account of the student’s mother.

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan released the joint manifesto at Naidu’s residence on April 30.

Skill census in Andhra Pradesh

Keeping in view the increased prices of gas cylinders, the alliance shall help every household with three free gas cylinders, it added. The three parties also promised to conduct a 'skill census' across the state.

"This is the first of its kind in the country. To increase the productivity of the people, we have decided to take this up," they added. Janasena, TDP and BJP are National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance partners in the southern state.

"We have announced the BC (backward classes) declaration and shall provide pensions to the BCs from the age of 50, along with a special protection act for BCs," the manifesto said. They also promised to restore 34 per cent of reservations for BCs in local bodies, and to recommend the Centre to implement 33 per cent of reservations for BCs in the legislature.

"According to the proportion of 140 BC castes and their economic conditions, we will evaluate them and establish corporations accordingly, provide funds for them, and uplift them. To provide self-employment for the BC Community, we will spend Rs 10,000 crores per year. The manifesto also promised to provide free electricity up to 200 units for handlooms and 500 units for powerlooms. We will provide Rs 24,000 crores yearly to their families," it added.

It further said that the NDA government if formed in the state will provide Rs 5,000 financial support for the management of mosques.

"We will give pensions to minorities from the age of 50. We will establish a haj house near Vijayawada. We will spend Rs 100 crores yearly for Noor Basha corporation. We will give Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans through minority corporation. We will give honorarium for Imams and Maujans. Rs 5,000 financial support will be provided for the management of masjids," the manifesto said.

He promised to provide pensionary benefits for persons belonging to all the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities who have completed 50 years of age. Persons from backward classes who are above 50 years of age will get a monthly pension of Rs 4,000.

Farmers will get financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each in a year. Protected drinking water and sewerage connection to every house is another promise made by the alliance. If voted to power, the alliance will provide an uninterrupted nine-hour power supply for farmers. Solar pump sets will also be provided free of cost.

TDP-BJP-JSP alliance

The BJP is also a part of the alliance but it has not associated itself with the manifesto line with its national policy. The BJP, which released a manifesto at the national level, is not involved in any state manifesto.

BJP’s state in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh, who was present at the release of the manifesto, said, "My support on behalf of the BJP to the TDP and the Jana Sena manifesto is itself a message this alliance is going to deliver for aspirations of people of Andhra Pradesh and national aspirations at the national level. The double-engine government will work here. Once results are out on June 4, you will see how we work together."

Naidu exuded confidence that the Centre will extend all support to the state in implementing the manifesto.

The manifesto’s highlights are six promises under "Super Six" which was unveiled by the TDP last year. It has been amalgamated with Jana Sena’s 'Shanmukha Vyuham' vision to address the state's welfare and fulfil its citizens' aspirations.

Naidu highlighted that Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be spent through the sub-plan for backward classes over the next five years. Besides providing Rs 25 lakh health insurance for every family in the state, Naidu said that Rs 15,000 per annum will be given as financial assistance for every driver working in the transport sector.

The manifesto guarantees the continuation of Amaravati as the state capital, the completion of the Polavaram project, and the repeal of the Land Titling Act. It also pledges to increase the old age pension to Rs 4,000 from April 2024 and provide a Rs 6,000 pension for differently-abled individuals.

Assuring the Kapu community that Rs 15,000 crore will be spent in the coming five years for their welfare, he said that priority will be given to providing employment to Kapu youth and women besides giving importance to the welfare of the Arya Vysya community.

Naidu reiterated that the three parties came together to save Andhra Pradesh and restore the glory of the Telugu community.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is contesting alone in all 25 parliamentary constituencies and the 175 seats of the state Assembly. It is up against the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising BJP, former CM N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 (Monday) and the counting of votes will be held on June 4 (Tuesday).

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Uddhav-led Shiv Sena releases party manifesto 'Vachannama', focuses on jobs, farm loan waiver

ALSO READ: Jairam Ramesh challenges BJP's 'wealth redistribution' remark, clarifies Congress manifesto stance