Lok Sabha Elections: Uddhav-led Shiv Sena releases manifesto 'Vachannama', focuses on jobs, farm loan waiver

Follow us on Image Source : X/@OFFICEOFUT Shiv Sena released its party manifesto a day ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday released his party manifesto, a day before voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The manifesto, termed as Vachannama, focused on stopping the “loot” of Maharashtra, job creation and farm loan waiver. Thackeray also asserted that the financial city, which he claimed was "shifted to Gujarat", will now be developed in Maharashtra, paving the way for job creation within the state.

Key highlights of manifesto:

Jobs will be created at the district level so that people from the state will not have to migrate.

Farm loans will be waived.

Revision of the conditions concerning crop insurance.

GST free agricultural equipment and seeds.

Implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the Swaminathan Committee report.

Lok Sabha polls a fight between dictatorship and democracy: Uddhav

Earlier on April 23, Thackeray said the Lok Sabha elections are a fight between dictatorship and democracy. Addressing a campaign rally in Parbhani city for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee and sitting MP Sanjay Jadhav, Thackeray targeted the BJP on a host of issues including dynastic politics. "This election in Parbhani is not local. This is a fight between dictatorship and democracy," he said.

Thackeray alleged that ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet are disrespecting women by using foul language on television channels, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah keep mum. "They call Shiv Sena 'nakli' (duplicate) but they don't utter a word when a minister from Marathwada region (Abdul Sattar), who is sitting with BJP, uses abusive language against women," he said.

Since BJP knows that Modi's face will not attract votes in Maharashtra, they are using the face of Bal Thackeray and trying to fool people, he alleged. "People will decide whether they want dynasts or not, but when they (BJP) talk about political dynasties of Opposition parties, we will talk about the politics of monopoly," Thackeray added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Chunav Manch: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia engages in heated argument with Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | VIDEO