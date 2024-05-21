'Are people who voted for AAP Pakistanis?': Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that Amit Shah described people who voted for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and Punjab are "Pakistanis" and said that the Union Home Minister should abuse him instead of the voters of India.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM said, Yesterday Amit Shah ji came to Delhi and less than 500 people were present in his public meeting. After coming to Delhi, he started abusing the people of the country and said that the supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party are Pakistani."

Are the people of Delhi and Punjab Pakistanis?

"I would like to ask them that people in Delhi voted us to power with 62 seats and 56 per cent vote share. Are people from Delhi Pakistanis? In Punjab, people voted us to power in 92 out of 117 seats. Are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat have given us 14 per cent votes. Are people of Gujarat Pakistani. The people of Goa loved us and trusted us. Are they Pakistanis?" the AAP chief questioned.

"In Panchayat and Municipality elections in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and in several parts of the country, the Aam Aadmi Party has got elected as Panch, Sarpanch, Municipal Mayor, Councillors. Are all of them Pakistanis? What are you talking about?" he added.

'PM has chosen you as your successor'

Despite various denials from the BJP, Kejriwal once again alleged that PM Modi was going to name Amit Shah as his successor and urged him not to become arrogant. "The Prime Minister has chosen you as your successor. You have turned so arrogant at this that you have started abusing and threatening people! You have not become the PM yet. And you have turned so arrogant," he said.

Asserting that Shah had become arrogant even before becoming the Prime Minister, the AAP leader said, "I would like to inform you that you are not becoming the PM. That is because, on June 4, people are not voting for the BJP. The BJP is on its way out, you should stop being so arrogant and stop abusing people," he said.

Kejriwal further asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that he should focus on the enemies within his party instead of abusing him. "Yesterday Yogi (Adityanath) came to Delhi as well. He has also abused me. Your enemies are in your party. What will you gain by abusing me? PM and Amit Shah have planned to remove you from the Chief Minister's post. You should fight against them," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

What did Amit Shah say?

Campaigning in Delhi on Monday, Shah said, “Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have no support in India, their supporters are in Pakistan.”

Training guns at Kejriwal, Shah said he has not seen any leader who has taken more "U-turns" than the AAP national convener.

"Kejriwal believes in the ’odd-even’ formula - on odd days he gives speeches against corruption and on even days he forms ‘Ghamandiya’ (arrogant) alliance with the corrupt. On odd days, he becomes the owner of Delhi and on even days, the owner of the country. On odd days, he seeks the resignation of others and on even days, he goes to jail without resigning," Shah said.

Alleging that there have been numerous scams under the Kejriwal government, the senior BJP leader said, "There has been a probe into the liquor scam only so far. Investigation into seven other scams remains to be conducted."

Describing Kejriwal as "shameless", Shah said, "He is the only leader who has remained chief minister even after going to jail. After the BJP wins the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the 'Fevicol' with which Kejriwal is sticking to the chair of the chief minister will come unstuck."

