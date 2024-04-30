AstraZeneca admits its Covishield can cause rare side effects: Should you be worried?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AstraZeneca admits its Covishield can cause TTS.

AstraZeneca, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, has recently admitted that their vaccine, Covishield, can cause rare side effects. In this article, we will discuss the possible side effects of Covishield and whether you should be concerned or not.

Firstly, it is important to understand that all medications and vaccines have potential side effects. The development of a vaccine is a complex process that involves rigorous testing and trials to ensure its safety and efficacy. However, even with all the precautions and protocols in place, there is always a small risk of side effects.

AstraZeneca's Covishield is no exception. It is reported that the vaccine can cause rare blood clots, including a condition known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) in some individuals. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed that there have been a few cases of blood clots in people who have received the vaccine. The majority of these cases were reported in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of receiving the vaccine.

This news may be alarming for many people, but it is essential to understand that these are rare cases. The EMA has stated that the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks, and there is no evidence to suggest that Covishield directly causes these blood clots. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also stated that there is no need to panic and stop using the vaccine.

Should you be worried?

When we spoke to Dr Vinit Banga, Associate Director -of Neurology, at BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital, he said, "It's natural to have concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, but it's essential to rely on reliable information. Both Covaxin and Covishield have undergone rigorous testing for safety and efficacy. While Covaxin is an inactivated virus vaccine, Covishield is based on a viral vector platform. Both have shown effectiveness in preventing severe illness and reducing transmission."

What are the side effects?

As for side effects, common ones for both vaccines include pain at the injection site, fever, fatigue, headache, and muscle pain. These typically resolve within a few days and are signs that the body is building immunity. Severe side effects are rare but can occur with any vaccine.

Is Covaxin better than Covishield?

Ultimately, the choice between Covaxin and Covishield may depend on factors like availability, eligibility, and any specific health considerations. It's crucial to consult with healthcare professionals and follow guidance from public health authorities to make informed decisions.

In the end, getting vaccinated is a personal decision that should be made after considering all the facts and consulting with your healthcare provider.

ALSO READ: Covishield side effects: What is TTS syndrome? Know causes, symptoms and more