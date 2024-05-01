KL Rahul, Justin Langer provide major injury update on Mayank Yadav after LSG vs MI clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants returned to winning ways on April 30 (Tuesday) beating Mumbai Indians by four wickets chasing down the modest total of 145 runs. They are now at the third position in the points table with 12 points in 10 matches and are in a much better position when it comes to making the playoffs. The only thing that didn't go to plan for them was speedster Mayank Yadav's return from injury.

He played in the MI clash for the first time since April 7 having recovered from side strain but the 21-year-old walked off the field in the middle of his fourth over after complaining of pain in his sides to the skipper KL Rahul. The LSG captain provided an update on his injury after the match while confirming that the cricketer is still struggling with the said injury. "I haven't spoken to Mayank much. He had some pain in his sides. He said thoda dukh raha hai. So, I asked him to go out. He is useful for us. We need to take care of him. He bowled wide yorkers and slower bumpers today which was good to see. We are giving him a free hand," Rahul said.

Head coach Justin Langer also opened up about Mayank Yadav who, not long ago, was reportedly even the prospect to get picked in the T20 World Cup squad. He confirmed that the fast bowler was not rushed back at all as he only played after bowling pain free in the nets for around a week. Mayank will now undergo a scan to asses his situation.

"Looks like he's sore in the same spot, his rehab's been absolutely perfect, he bowled pain-free in the last few week or so, he's looked in great condition. We'll have a scan and we'll find out tomorrow," Langer said. LSG are next scheduled to play against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 5 at home and it remains to be seen if Mayank recovers in time for the clash.