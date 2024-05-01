Former Australia cricketer slams LSG's top management and leadership after Mayank Yadav gets injured again

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav was supposed to be a sensation in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He picked up six wickets in just two matches before getting injured after bowling just one in the third game against Gujarat Titans. He sustained a side strain and only returned to play 23 days later (on April 30) against Mumbai Indians but got injured again after bowling 3.1 overs walking off the field. Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee has come down hard at the LSG management over the same stating that the career of the youngster is at stake in this case.

According to Lee, side strain generally takes four to six weeks to recover completely and Mayank played soon after three weeks eventually getting injured yet again. "A side strain or whatever they're calling it, normally takes at least four to six weeks to even come right. We don't know the depths of how big a strain it was but for somebody who is pushing the limits of his body by bowling 150 kmph, that's not good management at all.

"His first game coming back and getting injured, has to directly be on the leadership and the medical staff of the Lucknow Super Giants. The only person who has to pay this price is this poor young guy Mayank, who is just electric. Everyone in the IPL has loved seeing what he's brought. You wish he got the right advice, so he doesn't have to go through and absorb this," Lee said while speaking to Jio Cinema.

For the unversed, LSG skipper KL Rahul and head coach Justin Langer have already confirmed the recurrence of injury to Mayank Yadav and the youngster will now undergo scan to assess the condition. "I haven't spoken to Mayank much. He had some pain in his sides. He said thoda dukh raha hai. So, I asked him to go out. He is useful for us. We need to take care of him," Rahul said.

"Looks like he's sore in the same spot, his rehab's been absolutely perfect, he bowled pain-free in the last few week or so, he's looked in great condition. We'll have a scan and we'll find out tomorrow," Langer said after the match.